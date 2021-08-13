Dream Flight set to honor WWII vets with flights over Gallatin Valley on Sunday

BELGRADE — If you look to the skies on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, there’s a good chance you’ll see a historical biplane as 13 WWII veterans are honored by being given a ride over the Gallatin Valley.

The Dream Flight event will feature the open-cockpit Stearman biplane along with a ceremony with military branch anthems and flags.

According to Greg Baker, the numbers of our WWII veterans are decreasing quickly, and this group's average age is 97. At one point, Baker said the group numbered 18, but they’ve lost a couple as time passes.

The event is set to begin at 9:30 with the ceremony honoring the branches of service and the national anthem performed by the Bozeman Municipal Band. Sen. Steve Daines will address the crowd and family members will introduce and talk about their veteran’s service and lives.

The public is invited to the recognition ceremony and watch Dream Flights conduct the rides from the old airport viewing area, adjacent to the Jet and Summit Aviation.

Tim Linn will be displaying his vintage Stearman biplane in the public viewing area at 350 Airport Road, Belgrade.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events:

9:30 - 9:45 AM: Ceremony starts with anthems performed.

9:45 - 9:55: Sen. Steve Daines address.

10 - 10:25: Family members introduce and talk about their veteran’s service and lives.

10: 25: In honor of her fallen husband, Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, Jodi Moore from the Mason Moore Foundation will receive an American Flag made out of hoses used to fight the Horseshoe Hills Wildfire in Clarkston in 2018.

10: 30 AM: First participants head to Jet and Summit Aviation to prepare for their flights.

Harrington’s Pepsi will be providing beverages at both locations and Billion Auto and the Pickle Barrel will have lunch for the participants and their families throughout the day.

