Dr. Maury Irvine, Bozeman inventor and legend, turns 100

BOZEMAN — Not many have lived a life like Dr. Maury Irvine. This local inventor is turning 100, and we’re looking back on a lifetime of extraordinary achievements.

Maury Irvine is a longtime Bozeman resident, Butte native, and Montana State alumnus—and he’s credited with helping invent the first computer small enough to fit inside a plane.

"That’s when computers went from the size of a room to very small. So that’s what he helped develop," said Blair Speed, longtime friend of Dr. Irvine.

Maury was a radio officer for the Merchant Marines during World War II, and his invention was widely used by the Air Force.

From visiting five different continents in search of dinosaur bones to studying with the Dalai Lama, friends and family gathered to celebrate the amazing life he lived.

"We understand the tremendous impact and role he played in this ever-evolving computing technology," his colleague commented.

The American Legion even passed on a coin of thanks to Maury for his service to the country.

"Once you meet Maury, you never forget him," they commented.