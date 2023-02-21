Dozens brave icy water for 2023 Polar Plunge

BOZEMAN — “I do the plunge every year and I do sports,” said Skylehr Seiles.

Skylehr is an athlete with Special Olympics, and this is his 17th polar plunge. This year, he plunged with celebrity guests Stephanie Quayle and Dave Wooten.

“Everybody is for Special Olympics and everybody is for this event and for these athletes,” said Wooten.

Skylehr and Dave had made the plunge before, but they took the jump with Quyale who’s a first-timer.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who are in the Special Olympics so it's great to combine all my worlds to be able to support,” said Quayle.

The Bozeman native says seeing the community rally around the Special Olympics is heartwarming.

“For me, I’m so proud of our community and how it's come together in such an incredible way once again,” said Quyale.

Dozens of people in costumes braved the freezing temperatures and wind as they descended the icy red carpet.

“We're pretty nervous not going to lie- I just want to get on with it- were starting to get acclimated to the cold- were already numb so were kind of just doing it,” said members of Alpha Sigma Fraternity.

Group by group, the frigid plunge was made. For them, it was worth it to come to support friends and Special Olympics

“I’ve has been doing it for seven years,” said Jaime.

But making the dive with their friends makes the cold more barrable

“I think it’s going to make it a lot better,” said Jaime.

Those in the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office say they are glad to have this partnership with Special Olympics

“Oftentimes in law enforcement, you deal with such negativity and difficult cases that this is a fun way for us to experience positivity,” said Deputy Mark Hernandez.

There is still time left to donate on the Special Olympics Montana website.