Downtown Bozeman gets ready for 43rd annual Christmas Stroll

BOZEMAN — The Downtown Bozeman Association will be presenting the 43rd annual Christmas Stroll in historic downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Program Director Cache Maples explains, "In its inception, the Christmas Stroll really started in the Baxter Hotel hosting Santa Claus. And then it just kind of spilled into the streets with its festive cheer."

"It's gonna kick off with the parade and the parade is going to make its way from Grand all the way down to Rouse, where Santa is going to light up these Christmas spiders with the beauty of song and Christmas spirit," says Maples.

But Maples says that’s not all: "There are going to be sponsors with fun activities, there’s going to be nonprofit food vendors, and then there’s going to be nonprofit activity vendors. So it’s an excellent opportunity to come down and really meld together all those different parts of the community and then as a stroller you get to bond with downtown and really kick off the holiday season."

