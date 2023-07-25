Downtown Bozeman employees struggle with getting to work amid new construction

If you're walking along Willson Avenue in downtown Bozeman, you can't miss all the new development that's going up. But for people that work in the Bozeman Medical Arts Center, getting to work now is more of a challenge.

Kadence Walker, 18, is studying at the Amara Advanced School of Esthetics. She says getting there is a bit of a hassle.

"There's been actually a couple instances where I've been late to school because there's not enough parking or people are blocking off the road," says Walker. "I've seen so many people almost get in accidents between all the cars that are parked on the road and trying to get around the corner when it's a one-way.

Walker and the Amara School are not alone. The Bozeman Medical Arts Center, Medical Eye Specialists are also taking a hit with all of this construction surrounding them. Physician Patricia Cosgrove says her biggest concern is for their patients.

"It’s just been a real challenge for patients in particular, and patients, particularly with mobility issues, having a hard time having close access with parking," says Dr. Cosgrove. "So much that we actually have a placard out front that says we apologize for the parking, we apologize for the construction, etc."

I reached out to the City of Bozeman for a statement regarding the parking situation around Bozeman Medical Arts Center. They say:

"Regarding the Medical Arts Building concerns, the city recognizes that construction associated with new development can have an impact on nearby residents and businesses. To address concerns specific to parking around the North Central development, a phased parking agreement was created to correlate with the phases of the project. This parking agreement was part of the public review process and is monitored for compliance as the construction progresses."

Dr. Cosgrove emphasizes that she understands it’s not the construction workers’ fault and that they’re just doing their jobs.

"The construction workers have been great. You know, I think it's just a consequence of new development, new growth in the city," says Dr. Cosgrove. "You know, we're not the only ones going through this. There's development all over the city."

Still, they’re frustrated for their patients.

"They've been wonderful. You know, they've been wonderful to talk to. They've apologized to us most of the time instead of us apologizing to them," says Medical Eye Specialists' Shane Allison.

MTN reached out to Home Base Partners about the construction and local businesses but has yet to hear back.