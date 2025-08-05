BOZEMAN — The controversial Boutique Hotel proposal in Downtown Bozeman is back before the city commission tonight, reigniting debate over its planned construction on East Mendenhall.

The controversial six-story hotel aims to replace a parking lot with a ground-level lobby, restaurant, event space, and rooftop bar.

But in May of 2024, the Bozeman City Commission voted to deny this application in a 3 to 1 vote.

Downtown Bozeman Boutique Hotel proposal revived

The main reason is concern over a 4-foot awning that would extend 30 feet into the mandated 35-foot setback zone of Bozeman Creek.

Commissioners and opponents mentioned flood risks and the preservation of green space, and nearby businesses worried about off-site parking agreements and the potential impact on local traffic.

Tuesday, August 5th, at 6 pm, the Bozeman City Commission will take another look at this application, as developers argue encroachments would enhance public space and improve the current condition of the area.