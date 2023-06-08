Downtown Bozeman Art Walks set to kick off Friday, June 9

The 2023 Downtown Bozeman Art Walks is set to kick off on June 9.

The Art Walks will take place on the second Friday of the month, June through September from 6 PM to 8 PM. A special Winter Art Walk will be held in December.

This event is presented by the Downtown Bozeman Association, Downtown Bozeman art galleries and retailers, and Emmerson Center for the Arts and Culture.

Over 30 businesses are participating featuring local artists and often providing complimentary refreshments to the visiting community members. For a list of all participating businesses visit https://downtownbozeman.org/summer-art-walks-2023.

Below is a list of some of the local artists being featured at participating businesses:



The Agency Bozeman – Painter Kim Eggemeyer and sculptor Clinton Lesh

Montana Silversmith – Photographer Erin Bush showcasing

Wisdom Collective – Painter Angela Zanolari

Intrigue Ink – Last Best Comedy

Art Walks are open to the public, rain or shine. For more information visit https://downtownbozeman.org/summer-art-walks-2023.