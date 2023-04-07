Downtown Bozeman Alley Enhancement Project looking for artists

The Downtown Bozeman Partnership (DBP) is looking for artists to help with the Downtown Bozeman Alley Enhancement Project.

DBP Is looking for art proposals for two murals, three sculptures, and digital files used to wrap a utility box. Artists can apply for one or multiple installations.

The project site is along the alley north of Main Street between North Tracy Avenue and North Black Avenue. The theme for the alley is “Adventure and Exploration”.

The Alley Enhancement Project is part of the Downtown Bozeman Improvement Plan.

DBP will oversee the installation of painted asphalt, wayfinding/entry signage, artificial greenery, lighting, trash receptacles consolidation, benches, bike racks, and historic plaques highlighting underrepresented groups.

Their goal is to create welcoming and attractive public art displays that highlight local adventure and exploration. As well as improving the aesthetic and functionality by activating the alley for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Detailed information on the art installations can be found online.

Below is a map of approximate art locations:

Proposals can be submitted online, or you can drop off a paper version to the Downtown Bozeman Partnership Office by Friday, May 5.

If you have issues uploading files or locating their office, email Ellie Staley at ellie@downtownbozeman.cor or call 406-586-4008.

The selection criteria is based on the design/theme, experience, feasibility, and completeness of the proposal.

The selection of artists will be finalized in May 2023 and the art installation will begin in June/July 2023.