CLYDE PARK — You may recall a story I told you about a month ago. Over in Clyde Park, tensions rose as local ranchers fought with Crazy Mountain Ranch over water use. Now? lawsuits have been filed.

“Water's for fighting. Whiskey’s for drinking. You’ve heard that.” The all-time saying Phil Gilbert, a local rancher, knows too well.

In early June, I spoke to ranchers in Clyde Park who shared their thoughts on Crazy Mountain Ranch’s water use.

“When the rest of us have a project with the DNRC? The Ts are crossed, and the I's are dotted before they’ll even let us start. That wasn’t the case with them; they had things well underway,” shares Gilbert.

WATCH: Clyde Park Legal Showdown: Ranchers Fight Back Against Crazy Mountain Ranch’s Water Practices

DNRC files lawsuit against Crazy Mountain Ranch over alleged illegal water use

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Crazy Mountain Ranch, or CMR, was bought by Lone Mountain Land Company from Marlboro in 2021, to run a private membership experience featuring outdoor and mountain recreation, golf, lodging and more. In 2024, the ranch began to irrigate its new 18-hole golf course. According to the state, without proper water rights. Irrigation continued in the 2025 season, angering local ranchers.

“Basically, they said, ‘No matter what? We’re still going to water our golf course,” shared another rancher, Bob Boyd.

When I reached out to CMR in early June, they provided this statement: “The Crazy Mountain Ranch is diligently managing its water rights through the administrative process and is confident this will not negatively impact the water rights of neighboring landowners.”

12 official formal complaints of illegal water use were filed by neighboring landowners to the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation. On May 30th, Bob Boyd was the first to file a complaint.

“If we don’t protect the resources that we have? They’re going to go away,” Boyd shared.

On June 26th, DNRC asked CMR to stop watering their golf course. On June 30th, CMR responded stating they would NOT. On July 11th, DNRC filed a cease-and-desist against Crazy Mountain Ranch over their golf course water use. Stating, “Any further irrigation may result in judicial enforcement, including a fine of $1,000 per day for each violation”.

I reached out to Crazy Mountain Ranch to gather their thoughts.

Their statement reads, “CMR is working with the DNRC to execute a consent order in which it will agree not to use its decreed water on the golf course. CMR believes that execution of such an order will obviate the need for DNRC proceeding with its action.”

They continued to add, “CMR has commenced trucking in water to irrigate its golf course. CMR believes its acquisition and use of such water is in accordance with all applicable legal requirements.”