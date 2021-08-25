Dig this: Eagle Mount's Digger Days set to return

BOZEMAN — After a year off because of COVID, Digger Days returns for its 10th season. Digger days is not only Eagle Mount's big fundraiser, it’s also a big deal for local contractors and young people.

A small entry fee allows kids of all ages to experience what it’s like to sit behind the controls of big equipment. Digger Days also features the biggest sand pile in Gallatin County.

Eagle Mount Assistant Director Stephanie Uter tells MTN News that they are excited to have the event return, but it will be a little different than in years past. Uter says this year Digger Days will be held in two separate blocks of time, and anyone wanting to attend must register online before the event. Between the two blocks, Uter says all equipment will be cleaned.

Ken Stoeber with TMC, Inc has been helping organize Digger Days for years. He says seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids, and especially the Eagle Mount kids make all the work worthwhile. Stoeber says the generosity of the local construction community is the only way an event of this size can happen. To get tickets for the event on Saturday, go to eaglemount.org.

