DEQ providing an update on the Bozeman Solvent State Superfund site

BOZEMAN - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will be providing an update on the Bozeman Solvent State Superfund site at the next meeting Gallatin Local Water Quality District board meeting.

The meeting will be on Thursday, May 5 at 8:15 AM in the Community Room of the Gallatin County Courthouse, located at 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman.

The public is invited to attend the presentation by Kate Fry, Senior Project Officer with DEQ’s Contaminated Sites Cleanup Bureau, which will include the following:

A brief history of the site

Remedies selected from the Record of Decision

Implementation of remedies (when and how)

Performance monitoring of the remedies – are they working?

Challenges and solutions DEQ has seen

What’s next?

This presentation is informational only. The DEQ will not be taking public comment on the project at the May 5 meeting. An informal Q&A period may be included, as time allows.

DEQ

For more information, contact the Gallatin Local Water Quality District by phone at 406-582-3168 or by email [glwqd.org]. A brief history of the Bozeman Solvent Site can be found at: glwqd.org/contaminated-sites/ [glwqd.org]

The Idaho Pole Company site is an 87-acre site located in the northeast portion of the City of Bozeman. The facility began operating as a utility pole treating facility in 1945 using creosote to preserve the wood and later switched to pentachlorophenol in carrier oil (similar to mineral oil) for the wood treating solution. In 1978, evidence of a release of the oily wood treating fluid was identified in ditches near the facility and near Rocky Creek.

In 1983 the Environmental Protection Agency found that pentachlorophenol mixture was moving away from the plant and entering the groundwater. In 1986 the EPA designated the Idaho Pole Company site as a federal Superfund Site on the National Priorities List. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation designated a Controlled Groundwater Area around the site in 2001. The designation restricts new groundwater wells from being drilled in the area.

The site consists of contaminated soils and contaminated groundwater. The groundwater is generally shallow, especially so on the north side of the property near Rocky Creek, and the saturated groundwater table fluctuates seasonally. Contaminated surface soils on the site have been treated to commercial/industrial standards in a “Land Treatment Unit” and buried in the “Treated Soils Areas” on the site.

In the summer of 2019 the EPA proposed deletion of the surface and unsaturated subsurface soils from the National Priorities List. At that time, the Gallatin Local Water Quality District board and the Gallatin City County Board of Health had several remaining concerns and jointly submitted public comments on the proposed deletion. Click here to view the boards’ joint public comment letter. In February 2020, EPA announced the deletion of surface and unsaturated subsurface soils was complete. View the deletion announcement on the Federal Register here. EPA has responded to the joint board comment letter and this response can be viewed here.

To view EPA’s Idaho Pole Superfund website, click here.

For more information about the Idaho Pole Controlled Groundwater Area (CGWA), click here.