Demolition work begins on Uptown Butte building

BUTTE— After weeks of volatile discussions inside the council chambers, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher decided it was time to tear down 135 East Park Street.

The crumbling yellow building on Park Street met its end as crews began demolition work Tuesday.

"What we’re faced with is challenging on everybody’s part and we want to save the buildings that we can save and we’re gonna do everything we can at this point. . .but public safety is number one," said Gallagher.

The demolition was put off due to the shared wall between the yellow building and the former Butte Rescue Mission Thrift Store.

"And that was the main reason we stopped at the time, you know, last fall when we were working on the demolition of 135," said Gallagher.

It would have cost more than $200,000 to shore up the wall and with commissioners at odds as well as no abatement plan provided by the Butte Rescue Mission, Gallagher decided it was time.

The demolition is slated to end on June 15, 2022.

