Death of West Yellowstone Police Officer reported

WEST YELLOWSTONE — The death of a West Yellowstone Police officer was reported on Christmas Day.

The West Yellowstone Police Department released the information on its social media, saying the department and town mourn the loss of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner.

According to the department, the circumstances surrounding Officer Stoneburner’s death are still under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office / Coroner's Office.

December 25, 2024

West Yellowstone Police Department and Town Mourn the Loss of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner

The West Yellowstone Police Department, along with the town of West Yellowstone, is deeply saddened to announce the tragic passing of Officer Ashlee Stoneburner. Officer Stoneburner was a dedicated member of our department and community, and her loss has left a profound impact on all who knew her.

We kindly ask that you keep Ashlee’s family, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding Officer Stoneburner’s death is still under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office / Coroner's Office, and we are committed to providing further information as it becomes available. We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we work through this ongoing process.

We ask for privacy and respect for Officer Stoneburner’s loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

