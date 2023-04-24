Deadline set to review more than 100 unprosecuted sex crime cases found by Gallatin County Attorney

A newly formed task force set a deadline of September 1 to review the 113 unprosecuted, unreviewed violent sexual crimes found in boxes at the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office. The task force was created to review the cases and seek prosecution if viable.

“I have reviewed about 15 cases already, and they are difficult cases to read,” Gallatin County Attorney Cromwell said. “And the additional layer of realizing that we won't be able to move forward on every case is very disheartening.”

The task force consists of the County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors from the City of Bozeman, Belgrade, West Yellowstone, Manhattan, as well as Bozeman and Belgrade Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and victim services.

“We will need to look at the statute of limitations,” Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said. “Second step is to look and see if we can find the officers involved in the case. Investigating officers, and then the third step is to review the case for viability, and see if it's a case that we can pursue.”

Related:

Gallatin County Attorney claims discovery of more than 100 unprosecuted sex crime cases

