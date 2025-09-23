Dancing in light and shadow: Dillon dance and theatre group to perform in Butte

DILLION — Over a dozen Dillon children have been learning a unique art form that combines storytelling, shadows, and their performance is coming to the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte.

"I think art can bring light, love, and positivity," ten-year-old Brynnlynn Barnes.

Barnes has only been dancing for two years, but as she and other kids run through their routine, you would believe she and the others are professional dancers.

Barnes and the others are part of the Montana Moon Stars division of The Silhouettes, a nationally recognized performance group that has graced stages big and small within the United States and abroad.

Meagan Thompson Performers with The Silhouettes practice for an upcoming show taking place on Sept. 25th at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte.

"It’s so hard to describe what we do. It’s basically indescribable. It’s beautiful shadow imagery telling stories," says Lynne Waggoner-Patton.

During the warm-up Waggoner-Patton walks through the room encouraging the tiny dancers to point their toes and lengthen their bodies. Performers in Lynne Waggoner-Patton’s cast play many parts: they are actors, dancers, and even singers.

"We do both in front of the screen and behind the screen, but basically, they are telling stories through shadow mime. There’s really deep pieces and there’s comedic pieces, and the children doing it... you cannot believe how young they are and what they’re doing," says Waggoner-Patton.

MTN News

Out of thousands of acts to perform before a television talent show, The Silhouettes came in as first runner-up for the top prize in 2011. Almost a decade later, Waggoner-Patton's performers scooped up the Gold Buzzer award for America’s Got Talent. The performance even moved talent judge and supermodel Heidi Klum to tears. A common response, according to Waggoner-Patton. She says at one point or another, the show will bring the audience to tears.

WATCH: Dillon dance and theatre group train for upcoming shows

"Our goal is to inject as much love into people's hearts as possible... but, it’s this mesmerizing thing that brings every single person in the audience to tears at one point or the other. Not sad tears necessarily, but emotional, moving, heartfelt."

Set against a curtain, dancer's shadows loom over smaller dancers as they twirl and morph into animals and trees. You can hear them giggle and sing as they glide across the stage.

"I hope the impact that we have is making them feel great about what they just watched, and hopefully just make them feel good and loved when they leave," says Barnes.

The Silhouettes will perform "Love Happens" at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte at 7 p.m. The Silhouettes will perform "Heroes Tribute" on Nov. 9, 10 and 11th at the Frontier Event Center in Dillon. Tickets are available on The Silhouettes webpage.

