Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Daines hears veteran concerns at Bozeman roundtable

Sen. Steve Daines heard concerns from Montana veterans during a roundtable in Bozeman on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 21:49:31-04

BOZEMAN — On Monday morning, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) met with Concerned Veterans for America at Anthem Snacks in Bozeman to discuss concerns with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Some topics that were discussed were wait times on the phone as well as the time it takes to see a provider.

One veteran even shared his experience struggling with suicide and having to wait 6 months to get help from the VA, which Sen. Daines says is unacceptable.

Sen. Daines says the VA needs to be held accountable for results like helping our veterans get the health care they need and deserve.

BONUS INTERVIEW: Daines discusses third Trump impeachment, MT property tax assessments:

Bonus Interview: Daines discusses 3rd Trump impeachment, MT property tax assessments

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!