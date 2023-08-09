Daines hears veteran concerns at Bozeman roundtable

BOZEMAN — On Monday morning, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) met with Concerned Veterans for America at Anthem Snacks in Bozeman to discuss concerns with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Some topics that were discussed were wait times on the phone as well as the time it takes to see a provider.

One veteran even shared his experience struggling with suicide and having to wait 6 months to get help from the VA, which Sen. Daines says is unacceptable.

Sen. Daines says the VA needs to be held accountable for results like helping our veterans get the health care they need and deserve.

