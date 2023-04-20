Cyber attack reportedly hits Montana State University

Montana State University reported a cyber attack at the university around noon on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

MTN News received an email to the MSU community that stated:

Montana State University is currently experiencing a cyberattack. Shortly after receiving this message, all MSU networking and internet services will be shut down in an effort to contain the attack.



This means internet access, Wi-Fi and, possibly, campus phones will be shut down.



Users should shut down MSU-owned laptops, desktops and computers connected to the campus network, either wired or wireless.



We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.



The campus remains open. In-person classes will continue. Offices are to remain open.



We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

MTN News spoke with Director of MSU News Service Michael Becker, who confirmed the cyber attack. Becker added, "Some services on other MSU campuses have been affected."

No further details are currently available. We will update you when we get more information.