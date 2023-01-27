Crosscut hosts second annual Ski for Soren race

This Saturday, January 28, Crosscut Sports is hosting the second annual Ski for Soren race. 16-year-old Soren Hartnett collapsed on July 15, 2020, while training with his team.

His parents would soon find out Soren had a previously undetected condition called Wolff Parkinson White Syndrome. This is a relatively common heart disorder that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time.

“After one of his sprints, he collapsed, and everyone kind of thought he was just catching his breath. But what had happened is he had gone into a rhythm called V-fib, ventricular fibrillation. We ended up in Salt Lake City, and on the 18th of July, we took the breathing tube out and just let him see if he could go on his own which of course he had such a [bad] brain injury, he didn't,” said Soren's dad, Doug Hartnett.

Soren's parents, Mary and Doug Hartnett looked for a way to honor Soren, but also give back to the community. Ski for Soren was then born, hosted by Crosscut Sports.

“A number of our staff and board members were close to the family and they were trying to figure out how to honor his legacy and also find ways to raise awareness to prevent this from happening to other kids,” said CEO of Crosscut, Jen Beaston.

The event is for people of all ages and skill levels, including a fun ski, and several ski races for more experienced skiers. Proceeds from the race go towards scholarships and safety gear for young athletes.

“A Fund was started in Soren's name, a scholarship fund, and that's gone to provide scholarships for Nordic skiing and biathlon athletes here in town. Also to provide defibrillators to the community and get them out to sports teams,” said Doug Hartnett.

Last year's event was a success and Crosscut along with the family is hoping for another great turnout this year.

“Last year, it was Crosscut's largest-ever event with over 400 registered athletes,” said Beaston.

For Mary and Doug, Ski for Soren helps them find a silver lining by helping other athletes with aspirations similar to Soren's.

“He’s left a huge hole of course in our lives but in his friends' lives,” says Doug Hartnett.

Registration for Ski for Soren closes Friday, January 26th at noon.