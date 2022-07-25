Crews rescue injured bicyclist near Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A bicyclist that crashed on Sunday near Bozeman was rescued after reporting they had sustained a laceration to their leg.

According to a press release, on July 24, 2022, at 9:23 am Gallatin County Dispatch received information that an emergency GPS device had been activated. The coordinates provided from the GPS device placed it in the Sourdough Trail area. A later message from the device indicated that a bicyclist had crashed and sustained a laceration to their leg and that the bicyclist was not able to walk out.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section and AMR personnel responded to the Sourdough Trailhead. Search and Rescue volunteers deployed several UTV’s up the trail to meet with the mountain biker. Volunteers located the patient several miles up the trail where they assessed their injuries and packaged the patient. The bicyclist was transported back to the trailhead and transferred to the awaiting AMR unit. The patient was ultimately transported to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.

Sheriff Springer would like to commend this mountain biker for carrying a GPS device. Quick and proper activation not only provided our teams with an accurate location, but the patient was also able to relay information about what happened and injury details. This type of information can expedite rescue and ensures our crews have all necessary supplies, resulting in a faster and more efficient rescue.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

