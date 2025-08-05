Crews recover body of missing man from Bighorn River

HARDIN - Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing July 26 on the Bighorn River.

The Big Horn Sheriff's Office reports that search crews have recovered the body of 82-year-old Alan Shaw.

Shaw was traveling down the river with another man near Mallards Fishing Access, south of Hardin, when their boat capsized.

The other man was able to make it to shore and survived, but Shaw never reappeared.

Officials shifted to a recovery operation earlier last week after the incident.

RELATED: Search continues for the body of man presumed drowned in Big Horn River