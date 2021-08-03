Crews quickly snuff out Bozeman garage fire

BOZEMAN — Bozeman firefighters were called to a home on Sunstone Street about 8 Tuesday morning for a fire in a garage. Police arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from windows in the garage and began to put out the flames. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Residents of the home escaped unharmed before police arrived.

Firefighters got to the scene quickly and doused the flames. Deputy Chief Mike Maltaverne says light traffic allowed crews to get to the home quickly.

Because of the initial report of flames shooting out the windows, a strong response brought numerous firetrucks and many firefighters. Thanks to the quick response the damage was light and crews were able to begin packing up to leave shortly after arriving. Two broken windows and some scorching and smoke damage could be seen along the side of the garage, but the home appeared undamaged.

Maltaverne says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.