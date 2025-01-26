No injuries reported in house fire north of Gallatin Gateway

UPDATE: 7:45 pm - 1/25/2025 - According to a social media post by the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department, no one was injured in the house fire near Zachariah and Gallatin Road. The fire department was paged to the active fire at 3:35 pm and when they arrived the home was completely engulfed in fire.

After confirming that all occupants were out of the structure, firefighters took a defensive position and controlled any further damage to any other buildings in the area.

Several agencies responded, including Central Valley Fire, Amsterdam Fire, Hyalite Fire, Ft. Ellis Fire, AMR, and Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Tenders will remain on the scene and in the area to ensure flames do not flare up throughout the night.

UPDATE: 6:29 pm - 1/25/2025 - Officials are asking people to avoid the Zachariah Lane and Three Feathers Trail area.

GALLATIN GATEWAY — Emergency and Fire crews are at the scene of an active house fire.

At this time the home's fire is reportedly fully involved and flames and smoke can be seen from about a mile.

The initial call was reported at approximately 4:30. It is unknown if any injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.