Crews battle wildfire near Four Corners

Crews battled a wildland fire from Thursday afternoon off of Zaide Lane in Four Corners.

Many homes and structures were threatened but fortunately limited damage is reported at this time.

One resident says she and her husband were napping when they opened the door to find a fire.

Crews from Hyalite Fire, Bozeman Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and others responded to the incident.

No reported injuries from the household. The cause of the fire not determined yet and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated if we get more information.