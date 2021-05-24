Crews battle Sunday house fire

BOZEMAN — There were no injuries reported in a Sunday evening house fire in Bozeman.

At 4:57 pm on May 23rd, Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue on the east end of Bozeman was paged to a reported structure fire at 1321 Robin Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flame lengths of 30 feet high and heavy smoke on the rear of the home.

All occupants escaped the home after hearing an explosion from the garage area.

Fort Ellis had 25 volunteer firefighters along with mutual aid assistance from Bozeman and Hyalite Fire Departments, AMR Ambulance, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.

While the home incurred severe smoke damage, portions of the home were saved along with important family heirlooms and valuables.

Fort Ellis would like to thank its mutual aid partners and the Gallatin County Dispatch Center for outstanding partnership and assistance. No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for three hours.