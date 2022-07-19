Crews battle structure fire on Highline Road

AMSTERDAM - Multiple crews battled a structure fire on Monday, July 18, 2022, near Highline Road.

Crews from Hyalite Fire, Central Valley Fire, along with the Manhattan and Amsterdam fire departments were all on the scene.

Open burning in the Gallatin County area is currently closed. It has been determined by the fire protection agency having jurisdiction that it is not safe to conduct open burning at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

