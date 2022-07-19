Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle structure fire on Highline Road

Crews battle structure fire on Monday, July 18, 2022 near Highline Road.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 10:31:06-04

AMSTERDAM - Multiple crews battled a structure fire on Monday, July 18, 2022, near Highline Road.

Crews from Hyalite Fire, Central Valley Fire, along with the Manhattan and Amsterdam fire departments were all on the scene.

Open burning in the Gallatin County area is currently closed. It has been determined by the fire protection agency having jurisdiction that it is not safe to conduct open burning at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover