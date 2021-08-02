Crashes snarl I90 traffic near Logan

Interstate 90 westbound is currently closed near Logan after a crash involving two semi-trucks snarled traffic earlier today.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries occurred. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MTN News

According to witnesses, a Montana Department of Transportation dump truck pulling a trailer with an end loader on the trailer overturned. Then a triple FedEx semi-truck with a trailer overturned its back trailer. It is unknown if the two trucks collided at this time.

The MDT dump truck is off the road with heavy front-end damage in the eastbound lane. The trailer and the end loader are overturned in the passing lane westbound. The FedEx truck is about a quarter-mile farther west in the right-hand lane westbound. Westbound I90 closed. Traffic routing down the exit at Logan and back onto the highway.

Crews and 3 semi-sized tow trucks are currently on the scene and the third trailer of the FedEx truck remains on its side.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is release. MTN News does have a call into Montana Highway Patrol, but has not heard back from them at this time.