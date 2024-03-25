Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash snarls 191 Monday morning traffic

191 karst.jpeg
MTN NEWS
191 karst.jpeg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 11:08:12-04

BOZEMAN — Light snow has been falling in the Bozeman area this morning, with reports of slick and icy roadways causing a few slide-offs.

A jack-knifed semi-truck at mile marker 68 on US 191 near the mouth of the canyon has traffic at a standstill. Latest reports indicated the crash may have involved a pickup truck v. semi.

Drivers should be aware there will be delays this morning as the scene is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

SEE MORE: Improvement projects for Highway 191 set to begin this spring—will they help?

Improvement projects for Highway 191 set to begin this spring—will they help?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader