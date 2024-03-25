Crash snarls 191 Monday morning traffic

BOZEMAN — Light snow has been falling in the Bozeman area this morning, with reports of slick and icy roadways causing a few slide-offs.

A jack-knifed semi-truck at mile marker 68 on US 191 near the mouth of the canyon has traffic at a standstill. Latest reports indicated the crash may have involved a pickup truck v. semi.

Drivers should be aware there will be delays this morning as the scene is cleared.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

