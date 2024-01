BOZEMAN — A crash on I-90 eastbound is blocking both lanes of traffic just east of Three Forks near Carpenter, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

According to MDT's Traveler Information Map, the incident extends from mile marker 281 to 283. Both eastbound traffic lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 283.

No further details are available. We will update you if we get more information.