BUTTE – A Butte couple is breathing new life into a historic 1891 building located at the corner of Montana and Park streets, transforming it into a dozen modern apartments.

WATCH: Butte Couple Transforms Historic 1891 Building into Modern Apartments

Couple Restores Historic Butte Building into New Apartments

Gina and Ronnie Estes, owners of Copper Development, have spent the past two years working with local contractors to restore the Stephens Block building. The process has been challenging but fulfilling. "It's a long process. It's a labor of love. It's not cheap," Ronnie Estes said.

The couple has faced difficulties along the way. “This building fought. It kicked. Like you went one step forward, and it took you two steps back," Gina Estes explained.

However, the Estes have managed to preserve the building’s original charm, saving features such as vintage doors, trim, and faucets, all while incorporating modern updates. "We tried to retain some of the original character. We found a lot of greens, so we kept green kind of as a theme. Wallpaper went back into the hallways. We kind of tried to return it in a modern way," Gina said.

The location of the building adds to its appeal, offering a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a big city. “It's almost like a mini New York,” Ronnie remarked, noting the abundance of nearby restaurants, local bars, and the Saturday farmer's market.

The Estes received a $150,000 grant from the city’s Urban Revitalization Agency to assist with the project. Now, their focus is on attracting renters to fill the newly renovated apartments. Ronnie expressed their commitment to providing quality housing at a reasonable price: “We’re just trying to provide nice places for people to live at a value that we can, and that hopefully the market will hold.”

As the restoration nears completion, the Estes are hopeful their efforts will contribute to the revitalization of Butte's historic Uptown area.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.