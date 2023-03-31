County Commissioners to consider new precinct boundaries for Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, April 4, the Gallatin County Commissioners will consider adopting new legislative precinct boundaries for Gallatin County.

In February, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission [mtredistricting.gov] adopted the final Legislative Districting Plan that drew new political boundaries in Montana. New congressional and legislative districts can be drawn every 10 years, using population data from the most recent U.S. Census.

The Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder drafted a map with the new precinct boundaries that conform to that plan. The proposal increases the number of precincts in Gallatin County from 32 to 46. See the proposed precinct map here [gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net].

The deadline for the county to finalize the new precinct map is April 10.

Once adoption is finalized, the new precinct boundaries will become effective for all elections conducted after July 2023.

Gallatin County commissioners will consider the resolution [gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net] to adopt the map at their public meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 AM in the community room at the Gallatin County Courthouse (311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman)

The public can provide comments by attending the April 4 public meeting, either in person or on Zoom. Find the full agenda and virtual attendance link here [gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net].

Comments can also be emailed to commission@gallatin.mt.gov or dropped off at the Gallatin County Commission Office, located in room 306 of the Gallatin County Courthouse.

