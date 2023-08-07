Country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam to play Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Oct. 21

BOZEMAN — American country singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 21, with special guests The Mavericks.

Tickets for the concert, presented by Pepper Entertainment, go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. and are available at brickbreeden.com [montana.edu]. Tickets prices start at $45, plus fees. The show begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has released 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. In 2016, Yoakam released his album "Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars..." that featured a cover of Prince’s "Purple Rain” and reflected a love for bluegrass music. Recent hits include "Pretty Horses” and “Then Came Monday.” Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association and BMI Country Music’s President’s Award, the most prestigious award offered by the organizations. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category in 2019. He is also a film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 movies, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room."

The Mavericks, an American country music band from Miami, Florida, fuse traditional country with rock, pop, and Latin influences. The group's albums include "What a Crying Shame," which spawned four singles that landed in the country Top 40. Recent albums include 2013’s "In Time" and 2015’s "Mono."

For more information, visit brickbreeden.com [montana.edu].