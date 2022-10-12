Contained wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail

A small wildland fire is located along Drink Horse Trail.

The fire is completely contained and firefighting resources are mopping the fire up. No control issues are expected.

There is also a controlled burn-off of Jackrabbit Lane west of Valley Center.

Smoke is expected to be present throughout the day due to several areas of mop-up and extinguished embers.

The public is advised to avoid Drinking Horse until the scene is safe, mopped up, and cleared.

The Bozeman Fire Department asks the public not to call 911 about these fires. If you are using a burn permit, make sure it is valid and activated.

We will provide updates if more information becomes available.