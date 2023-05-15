Construction to impact Downtown Bozeman roads this summer

At the corner of Rouse and Main, traffic is flowing, but coming this summer things could get a little more hectic than usual with the added construction that's about to start downtown.

“I like patronizing the businesses along Main Street,” Bozeman resident David Andes said.

Andes and his dog Darwin come downtown daily for errands or to just enjoy the nice weather.

“I use the parking along Main Street, especially the handicapped parking. So if I have to park off Main Street, it'll make it very difficult,” Andes said.

Andes' plans could be altered as the City of Bozeman gets ready to kick off construction right after Memorial Day.

“Essentially, we've got a sewer main that's over 100 years old. It was built in the early 1900s,” City Engineer Shawn Kohtz said.

The water main replacement will be on the following roads:



Bozeman Avenue between Mendenhall Steet and Main Street

Main Street between Bozeman Avenue and Church Avenue

Church Avenue from Main Street to Babcock Street

Babcock Street from Church Avenue to Rouse Avenue

“So roughly five blocks of construction,” Kohtz said. “So, we have two blocks on Main Street that the project will impact.”

During construction, parking will be restricted to allow two lanes of traffic to still flow on Main Street.

“Most of the work on Main Street will happen right in the middle of the road because the sewer main is literally centered right in the middle of the street. So we'll have the two lanes of Main Street tied up, which means, unfortunately, we'll have to take out the parking,” Kohtz said.

With busy summer events like Music on Main starting on July 6 and Sweet Pea starting on August 4, the city is expecting the work on the estimated $1.2 million project to be wrapped up in time to let those events move forward with no impact.

“We're going to have our contractor start on this part that would affect the Music on Main area and get entirely out of the way. By the time Music on Main starts,” Kohtz said.

Andes says it might change his plans, but it won't keep him from his routine with Darwin.

“Yeah, I will come back,” says Andes.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of this summer. For updates on the construction progress, you can visit the city's website.