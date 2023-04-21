Construction of new Bozeman Fire Station 2 breaks ground on Montana State University campus

The City of Bozeman and Montana State University are excited to break ground on the plot of land next to the MSU police station for the new Fire Station 2, to help keep up with the growth and development on the south side of Bozeman.

Bozeman Firefighter Luke Szymanski says the Fire Department has outgrown the old station 2 on North 19th and is ready for a change.

“Having the new station to being closer to kind of where expansion is, the growth, being able to respond quicker,” says Szymanski, “We're excited for a new facility. The old Station 2 is an amazing place. A lot of history there. But, you know, it's kind of antiquated, there's some things falling apart and we're running out of space is kind of our biggest issue. “

The new Fire Station 2 will be located off Kagy Boulevard on Montana State University's campus next to the campus police station. This move is the result of a 2017 city-commissioned study that concluded Fire Station 1 and 2 were not in the best places for Bozeman's growth.

“The community has grown so much. The location that we're moving Station 2 is exactly where the consultants recommended,” says Fire Chief Josh Waldo. “It helps us with response times as we continue to address the growth in this community.”

Waldo says there is a lot of power in the relationship between the city and the university.

“A lot of people said, 'Well, that's the university property, it'll never happen,' and I think this goes to show the power of partnerships between the city and the university and that what a lot of people thought was impossible is coming to fruition today,” he said.

For Szymanski, he's looking forward to the day he responds to calls from the new Station 2.

"To be a part of the history of Station 2, and then just seeing the progression into a new facility, it's really an exciting day,” he said.