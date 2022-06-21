Construction has begun on I 90 Quinn Creek Bridges between Bozeman and Livingston

LIVINGSTON - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction began work to replace two bridges that carry Interstate 90 (I 90) traffic over Quinn Creek Road. The bridges are located on Bozeman Hill Pass between Bozeman and Livingston in Park County.

According to a release, officials say the work will provide a safe crossing over Quinn Creek Road for many years. The completed project includes removing and replacing two bridges, minor bridge approach roadway work, upgrading guardrails, improving bridge drainage, and installing a high-friction surface treatment to improve safety on the bridges.

“MDT and our contracting partner Sletten Construction are using accelerated bridge construction methods to complete the removal and replacement of both of these bridges in one year,” said MDT Construction Engineer Geno Liva. “Sletten plans to build the eastbound bridge in the median at the same time the westbound bridge is being constructed in place. Once traffic can be moved back to the westbound bridge, they can then slide the eastbound bridge into place which will save a lot of construction time.”

Construction is anticipated to be substantially completed this fall. The bridge deck high-friction surface treatment, chip seal and striping will be applied in 2023.

Construction will impact travel on Interstate 90 and on Quinn Creek Road. Traffic on Interstate 90 is shifted into the eastbound lanes through the work zone to allow crews to remove and replace the westbound bridge. Once the westbound bridge is in place, traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge to allow the removal and replacement of the eastbound bridge. Traffic on Quinn Creek Road will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic with possible delays beneath the bridges.

For more information about this project, you can visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90quinncreek/ [mdt.mt.gov] .

To sign up for construction email updates, text QUINN to 42828. To sign up for text message updates, text QUINN to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be sent to brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 333-7215.

Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information read the SimpleTexting Privacy Policy by visiting: https://simpletexting.com/privacy-policy/ [simpletexting.com].