The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

According to MDT, a commercial vehicle crash is blocking all westbound lanes on Bozeman Pass at mile marker 315.

Crash on I-90 at milepost 315.0 ... https://t.co/NHiIm98p50 — MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) December 2, 2022

No further details are currently available. We will update you if we get more information.