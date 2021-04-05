Comedy for the dogs: Fundraiser for Heart of the Valley to feature nationally-known comedians

BOZEMAN — Dogs, Cats, and Comedians - It's Stand Pup Comedy Online, starring adoptable pets, funny humans, and you.

Join Heart of the Valley for a night of comedy - HOV is participating in the Stand Pup Comedy Night on April 13th to help raise money for shelters across the country.

HOV will receive 50 percent of all ticket sales. Make sure to note that you’re supporting Heart of the Valley during checkout!

Performing on the show: Magician Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich - Masters of Illusion Gali Kroup - Comedy Central & Sons of Anarchy Avery Pearson - Netflix, Showtime & USA Zoltan Kaszas - Winner, The Seattle International Comedy Competition and The San Diego Comedy Festival Martin Morrow - Last Comic Standing

The zoom link for the event will be emailed on the day of the show.