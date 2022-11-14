ESPN's College GameDay to go live from Dyche Field Saturday morning

BOZEMAN — ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19 between Montana and Montana State.

College GameDay announces they will be live from Montana State University on Dyche Field from 7 AM to 10 AM MST.

Dyche Field is the practice field located between Bobcat Stadium and Brick Breedan Fieldhouse.

This will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus of their choosing. It's an interactive show with a live audience and is one of ESPN's more popular broadcasts, and is the most-watched college football pregame show. The 121st Brawl of the Wild will kick off at noon in Bozeman on Saturday with the Montana Television Network carrying the game's broadcast.