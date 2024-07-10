CLOSED: Popular Bozeman trails shuttered for season

BOZEMAN — Bad news for fans of the trails at Krik Hill or Leverich Canyon south of Bozeman.

These two popular trails will be closed to hikers and mountain bikers for the rest of the 2024 season.

In June the Forest Service announced the closure of Leverich Canyon and Kirk Hill, as a part of a logging project to reduce fuels.

Forest Service

Forest Service

The Forest Service says the public can expect to see and hear equipment and crews in the area through the fall season. Fuel reduction activities will include helicopter logging near Leverich Canyon and Bozeman Creek, and other logging in the Moser area.

According to the Forest Service, these temporary closures are necessary.

“I recognize the temporary impacts this project will have on recreational access within the area, but these treatments are absolutely critical in meeting the purpose and need of protecting our community’s municipal watershed, and we want to maximize safety for the public while implementing,” says Bozeman District Ranger, Corey Lewellen.

And although you can still hike part of Kirk Hill, mountain bikers will have no access to Leverich whatsoever.

Many hikers this week had no idea of the closure when asked.

To see the full trail closure press release, click here.

