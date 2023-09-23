Class AA roundup: Fourth-quarter drive lifts No. 2 Bozeman over No. 1 Gallatin in crosstown thriller

BOZEMAN — An anticipated crosstown showdown between No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin and No. 2 Bozeman High lived up to all the hype on a rainy Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium.

In the end, a late drive anchored by quarterback Kellen Harrison was the difference in Bozeman’s 24-17 victory over the top-ranked Raptors.

Harrison’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left served as the winning score, and capped a Hawks drive that included two clutch throws from the Bozeman QB – one to Rocky Lencioni along the sideline and another on a diving catch by Cordell Holzer on third and 11.

Gallatin’s ensuing drive stalled on fourth down, and Bozeman moved its record to 5-0 all-time against its crosstown foes.

The first half ended with the Hawks leading 3-0 thanks to a 30-yard field goal by Warner LaFeber. But there were plenty of fireworks in the second half.

On the opening possession of the third quarter, Gallatin’s Josh Woodberry had a 60-yard catch and run for a touchdown on a throw from Reese Dahlke to put the Raptors up 7-3. Woodberry would later have another catch and run for a TD, this time for 73 yards on a throw from Grant Vigen.

Bozeman’s Brady Cassagranda gave Bozeman a 10-7 advantage with a 14-yard touchdown run made possible after the Hawks’ recovered a muffed snap by the Raptors. Bozeman later took a 17-14 lead with 9:01 remaining in the game when Harrison found Kash Embry with an 8-yard touchdown throw on a possession that was extended on pass-interference and helmet-to-helmet penalties called against Gallatin.

A long kickoff return by the Raptors’ Carter Dahlke eventually set up a 22-yard field goal by Quinn Clark that tied the game. That set up the Hawks’ winning drive, helmed by Harrison in the clutch.

Bozeman High improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA while Gallatin fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference.

