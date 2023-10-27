City tows urban camping vehicles away from construction zone

BOZEMAN — Many Bozeman residents were concerned after video footage of campers being towed surfaced on social media. This comes prior to the new city ordinance taking effect.

Officials say that the towing was unrelated to the new ordinance. Best Rate Towing was contracted by the city to move vehicles out of a construction zone.

The construction zone poses a hazard to campers and vehicles were moved for safety concerns. Owners were warned of construction safety hazards prior to being told to move.

The new ordinance, which will require campers to move after thirty days, will take effect at the end of this November.