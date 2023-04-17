Watch Now
City of Bozeman to host Independence Day firework show

The City of Bozeman is hosting an annual Independence Day firework show on July 4.

This free show will be held at the Bozeman Softball Complex at 10 PM. All are invited to watch.

This is the City’s first time hosting a firework show.

“We’re looking forward to providing a safe alternative to lighting off personal fireworks,” Fire Chief Josh Waldo stated. “By watching our show instead of lighting them yourself, you can avoid a potential fireworks injury, not be a possible cause of a fire, and limit disruptions to your neighbors and their pets.”

