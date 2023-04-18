City of Bozeman to consider ordinance banning fireworks in city limits

On Monday, the City of Bozeman announced plans to host its own 4th of July fireworks show. Now, on Tuesday, the City Commission is getting ready to consider an ordinance that would seek to ban the use and sale of fireworks within city limits and portions of Gallatin County.

“Coincidental, but yeah, it's certainly something that if we're not going to have people shooting fireworks in their own private property, having a public show is a great way to continue to celebrate the Fourth as a community, instead of everybody doing so,” says Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.

Waldo says a fireworks ban is nothing new.

Fireworks used to be prohibited in the city until May 2004. The city passed the current ordinance that we have in place today, which allowed for certain fireworks at certain times in certain areas.

The current proposed ordinance would fine those using or selling fireworks $500, but Waldo says right now it's more about education rather than enforcement.

“We're always going to start with education, right? We're going to make sure that people understand the ordinance has changed and you cannot shoot fireworks in the city if this ordinance passes,” says Waldo.

If the ordinance passes the first hearing Tuesday night, then the city commission will have a second hearing in two weeks. If that passes, the ordinance will take effect just in time for this year's 4th of July.