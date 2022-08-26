City of Bozeman to begin moving process before opening of new Public Safety Center in September

The keys are in the City of Bozeman’s possession as the city starts to move from the old Law and Justice Center to the new Public Safety Center.

“I can’t think of too many things I’ll miss about this building. I’ve been in it for a long time and it’s served its purpose to put it nicely,” says Bozeman Municipal Court Judge, Hon. Karl Seel.

For the last 18 years, Judge Seel has been on the bench at the Law and Justice Center, originally a catholic school. Its classrooms turned into courtrooms.

“We’re happy to have everybody together in a space that is designed for that particular purpose,” says Seel.

Now that the building is ready, moving day is fast approaching.

“Feeling a little stressed because we're right at the crunch time now and everything is becoming real,” says Seel.

Right now, City Departments are spread over town but soon will now be in one spot at the center on North Rouse.

“We have made great use of the existing spaces we have been in and were really all over town now and this will result in us being together,” says Assistant City Manager, Chuck Winn.

Stacks of boxes sit ready to be moved as the city’s big move starts Monday.

“Courts will come first, prosecution will come second then the police department will come in and then the fire department after that,” says Winn.

As for Judge Seel, he’s looking forward to presiding over his new court.

“The courtrooms are beautiful, we may have some of the most efficient and beautiful courtrooms-other than federal courtrooms in the state,” says Seel.

The city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 16 at 3:00 PM. This will provide residents to tour the new facility.