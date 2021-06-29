City of Bozeman sees unseasonably dry start to summer, prepares for drought

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman Public Works Department and Water Conservation Division are carefully monitoring drought conditions in Bozeman and preparing for the possibility of a declared drought stage. The City has an established Drought Management Plan which outlines four “stages” of drought that can be declared by the City. No official drought stage has been declared at this time.

Bozeman is considered a semi-arid climate and relies on Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring for its water supply. The City’s Water Conservation Division monitors for drought by tracking local data such as streamflow, reservoir volume, and snowpack, as well as national climate data. Snowpack and streamflow levels in Bozeman’s municipal watershed are currently below normal.

Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom says, “It should come as no surprise to residents that hot temperatures and low precipitation have made us concerned about water usage and water supply levels going into the summer. Drier than normal conditions means we are more likely to experience drought this year.”

Ahlstrom adds, “Now is the time to start proactively conserving water. Every drop we save now is a drop available for tomorrow.”

In order to ensure a healthy water supply throughout the summer, the City asks all residents to do their part. The single biggest thing that residents can do is decrease outdoor water use by reducing watering days and/or watering times on your sprinkler system and avoiding watering during the middle of the day. Watering between 4 am and 8 am is the most efficient time of day to water. Residents can also install high-efficiency toilets, clothes washers, showerheads, and faucet aerators in their homes. To learn more about ways you can decrease water usage at home visit: https://www.bozeman.net/government/water-conservation [bozeman.net] .

The City is monitoring conditions and will continue to update the City’s website and social media with the latest information.

