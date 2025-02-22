City of Bozeman says snow-buried cars pose issues for maintenance and safety

BOZEMAN — As snowed-in vehicles on Bozeman streets have become a safety and logistical issue for staff and residents, the City of Bozeman has begun to address it.

"First off, we do acknowledge that it has been a rough winter for everyone here in Bozeman. We’re up to over 50 inches of accumulation since the beginning of the year alone," says Nick Ross, the City of Bozeman's director of transportation and engineering.

Ross explains that heavy snowfall can make it difficult to maintain local roads, especially as roads narrow due to snow accumulation.

"And so, a lot of the roads that go unmaintained this time of year, is simply because we don’t have equipment that fit within them," he says.

And it’s not just a maintenance issue when it comes to buried vehicles, but also a safety concern.

Ross says, "If we can't get ambulances and fire engines down the street, that puts the entire community at risk. And so, while it’s an individual inconvenience, we really have to look after the greater safety of the community and that’s why we are enforcing these violations."

A Bozeman city ordinance requires vehicles to be moved every 72 hours—and those who don’t comply can be cited.

"The citations we issue this time of year are for when it becomes obvious that a car has been there for more than 72 hours. And, when it’s been there so long, it becomes a maintenance hazard," says Ross.

Ross adds that the city recognizes heavy snow can make digging cars out difficult.

"This time of year, you can call into the city shops. And our streets division tries to keep at least one operator handy that will come by with a skid steer and help dig out."

Visit the City of Bozeman website to view details on the parking ordinance and how to get help with snow in vehicles.