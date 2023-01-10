City of Bozeman ramping up plans for west side community center

BOZEMAN — The library on East Main is over 16 years old. Since then, the city of Bozeman has expanded further west, and residents on Bozeman’s west side have asked for a library and other facilities in that area. Now, the city is looking at the concept of having a library, a rec center, and an aquatic center all in one location on the west side of town.

“Where we know people are starving for library service,” says Susan Gregory, director of the Bozeman Public Library.

Not only library service, but residents have called for more aquatic facilities in Bozeman. Following the closure of the Swim Center last year, residents called on the city to add more facilities. Late last year the city announced they had plans for a complex. Gregory says they are working on securing a property.

Things are moving quickly for the city on this project. The first of several public comment periods is next Thursday, January 19 at the Public Safety Center.

The size and cost of the facility are still unknown. They are asking for public comment which will shape the plans for the site.

“There's a lot of enthusiasm for this project,” says Gregory.

The end goal for the city is to have this up for a bond question on the November 2023 ballot.