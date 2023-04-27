City of Bozeman proposes plans to build new community center

The City of Bozeman is proposing to build a nearly $100 million community center just west of Meadowlark Elementary and south of Gallatin High School on Durston Road and Cottonwood Road.

“A huge asset to the community, they serve the needs of so many people in all age groups,” said Bozeman resident, Eileen Kucharski.

Kucharski moved to Bozeman from Phoenix where she was closer to public facilities. She says getting those facilities is more unpredictable in Bozeman.

“I go to the senior center, and when the weather's bad, it can be difficult to get to these places. I would love to see something on this side of town,” said Kucharski.

The estimated 100,000-square-foot facility is proposed for Bozeman’s west side. The center will feature indoor pools, outdoor splashpad, a two story library, two basketball courts, weightlifting area, and climbing walls.

“We're currently in conversations with Bozeman School District to see if we can acquire some property that they currently own,” said Jon Henderson, Bozeman strategic services director.

Henderson says the amenities and high cost of construction are driving up the cost of the center.

“Working with a really volatile construction market. So we're doing everything we can to exhaust cost savings,” said Henderson

Kucharski says that this is something she looks to support come November.

“If our taxes go up because of this, it's well worth it,” said Kucharski.

So, what happens next?

In July, city staff will present two questions to City Commission to be put on the November ballot. The first question is a bond to help pay for the facility. The second question is a levy to help pay for staff and the maintenance of the facility. If the commission approves it, then it will go to the voters in November.