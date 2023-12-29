City of Bozeman overhauls pet licensing, implements online portal

BOZEMAN — In a recent overhaul, the City of Bozeman updated its prices and process for pet licensing.

"We have just implemented a new online payment portal, which we have been wishing for for quite some time. Prior to this year, folks either had to come in in person or they could mail in their applications and payments," says City Treasurer Laurae Clark.

Clark says they have also updated the prices of licenses to contend with the current market after not having updated prices for over thirty years.

For those who find themselves without a pet license, Clark says the city may enforce the law with fines.

"But as long as they come in and get a license before the due date of that fine, they can get the fine waived," she explains.

Clark says there are many benefits that come with licensed animals.

"When your pet has a license, it’s a notification to other folks that your dog has a current rabies vaccination and that it’s a good, healthy dog and there’s not that worry," she says. "So it’s a public health issue."

In addition to safeguarding public health, the funds from licenses contribute to the community, a portion of it going back to dog parks, animal control, and even local shelters.

You can register your pets through the new portal.