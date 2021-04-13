City of Bozeman, MSU partner to reduce curbside clutter during move-out season

BOZEMAN — MSU’s Office of the Dean of Students and the City of Bozeman’s Neighborhoods Program and the Solid Waste Division are teaming up for the third year to provide free curbside pickup of bulky items for MSU students.

“This is a great program” states Matt Caires, MSU’s dean of students. “The University is proud of our partnership with the City of Bozeman. This program is just one of the ways we work together to reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”

In an effort to keep neighborhood streets clean and clutter-free, the City of Bozeman Solid Waste will pick up bulky items such as couches, mattresses, or other large furniture items at any time during the year for a $10 fee. At the end of the Spring semester, when many students are moving out, the $10 fee is waived for MSU-enrolled students. This opportunity is available to students from April 19th-May 14th this year. To participate, students must fill out a short form on the City’s website to confirm their enrollment, enter a description of the item, and its location.

